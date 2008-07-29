Volunteers Needed in Goleta to Adopt Free Street Trees

Goleta Valley Beautiful is looking for volunteers within the city of Goleta to water and weed a tree in a parkway (between the curb and the sidewalk) next to their homes for the next two summers.

In return, volunteers will install a free street tree, along with root shields (if needed).

Specific tree species and locations are subject to city selection criteria.

The time to act is now as Goleta Valley Beautiful has secured a grant for only a limited number of trees.

To sign up as a water king or queen, call 805.685.7910.