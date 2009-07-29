Casey Cloud Named Bishop Diego Baseball Coach

The new head varsity baseball coach played locally for Santa Barbara High, UCLA and the Foresters

Casey Cloud has been hired to serve in the capacity of head varsity baseball coach at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

Principal Fr. Tom Elewaut announced the appointment to fill the position vacated by Brian Moulton. Moulton served as head baseball coach for three years, and led the Cardinals to the playoffs for two years, winning a league championship in 2008.

Cloud brings a wealth of experience to the Bishop Diego baseball program. He excelled in athletics at Santa Barbara High School and continued his athletic prowess at UCLA, where he started 49 games as catcher for the 1997 Bruin squad that advanced to the College World Series.

During his college years, Cloud also was a summer standout for the Santa Barbara Foresters (1995-97). He continued his baseball career professionally, playing three years for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, which drafted him in 1998.

When his playing days were over, Cloud joined the Santa Barbara Foresters coaching staff. For the past four seasons, Cloud has served as the catching coach, the third-base coach and is in charge of running the offense.

— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.