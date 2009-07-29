Denis ‘Oige’ Branan Keane, 1992-2009

Posted on July 29, 2009 | 12:23 a.m.

The Los Olivos teen, who died during a bike ride, is remembered for his passion for life and music

Source: Keane Family

Denis “Oige” Branan Keane of Los Olivos, born March 25, 1992, left this life to play a better venue on July 22.

In all he did in his short life, Oige gave his best. His engaging smile and bright blue eyes will always be remembered. His passion for life was matched by his passion for music. He played the viola in the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony and the Music Academy of the West’s Merit Program.

His voice is now with the angels, but here he enjoyed singing with the Old Mission Santa Inés Youth Choir and the Santa Ynez High School choir. He was a Life Scout, working on his Eagle rank, and a member of Troop 41.

He was also a member of the Santa Ynez High School junior varsity soccer team and the class of 2010.

Always an idealist, Oige dreamed of communalism and a world living for today. As a bodhisattva, he devoted himself to working for the benefit of all sentient beings.

Mother Joann, father Denis, brother Liam and the rest of Oige’s family and friends miss him greatly. Oige lived his life without borders and he was determined to mark his signature in this world. He was successful, for our lives and those of many others are forever enriched because of the beauty of what he revealed to us all. Please remember his passion for life, music, family and friends. We will cherish the memories and miss you always, beloved Oige. “Dia linn go deo.”

A celebration of Oige’s life will be held at Santa Ynez Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the music program of your choice. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at a later date.