Families ACT! Receives Grants Totaling $30,000

The combination of mental illness and co-occurring drug dependence (referred to as dual diagnosis) is a pervasive but often invisible scourge that affects many families in Santa Barbara County. Families ACT! has been awarded a one-year $10,000 grant by the McCune Foundation and a two-year $10,000 grant by The Fund for Santa Barbara for a two-part project to support the organization’s pioneering efforts to change the way the mental health and criminal justice systems deal with people suffering from dual diagnosis.

Grant funds will provide much-needed staff for the Santa Barbara Task Force on Co-occurring Disorders and will fund a countywide campaign to educate community leaders and the public about issues surrounding the dual diagnosed and how their plight and a lack of compassionate care affects the entire community.

“Santa Barbara County continues to experience a tragic disconnect with respect to how the dually diagnosed are treated by the mental health and criminal justice systems,” says Suzanne Riordan, Families ACT! coordinator. “Incarcerating persons with mental illness often does far more harm than good, yet our jails and prisons have become de facto mental institutions without providing sufficient treatment options.”

Riordan, a co-founder of Families ACT! who lost her bipolar son to a drug overdose, said residential treatment for the dually diagnosed is a much more compassionate and cost-effective solution.

The Santa Barbara Task Force on Co-occurring Disorders was convened by Families ACT! in July 2008 and charged with designing a “comprehensive continuum of care” for the dually diagnosed in Santa Barbara County and with developing a plan for a new residential treatment and detox facility.

The grants will provide a quarter-time facilitator for the task force. “The task force is the first collaborative effort to seek effective and sustainable solutions by bringing representatives from the mental health and criminal justice systems together with public officials and service providers as well as families members of the dually diagnosed to share ideas and find new ways to work together. The city of Santa Barbara has only six affordable detox beds for men and six for women, and the county as a whole has only 16 acute care beds in psychiatric facility. This is a tragedy,” Riordan said.

The countywide public relations campaign will include a series of presentations to church groups, service clubs and community gatherings, as well as a media campaign promoting the need for compassionate care.

“Last year, we lost 36 Santa Barbarans to drug overdose and 33 to suicide. Among these were sensitive young people who suffered from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, several of whom found themselves entangled in the criminal justice system,” Riordan said. “The tremendous grief and stigma associated with mental illness, addiction and incarceration have keep these facts from our awareness. Without community-wide support for meaningful change, our community will continue to loose lives which could have been saved.”

Families ACT! was founded in 2007 by a group of mothers after a cluster of deaths among young dually diagnosed adults in Santa Barbara in the winter of 2005-06. The organization hosts monthly support group meetings for families in crisis and maintains a crisis hot line at 805.637.1339.

— Suzanne Riordan is a Families ACT! coordinator.