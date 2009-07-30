Gayle Beebe Joins Santa Barbara Symphony Board

Dr. Gayle Beebe has joined the Santa Barbara Symphony as one of its newest board members.

Beebe assumed the leadership of Westmont College in Santa Barbara as its eighth president on July 1, 2007. Before Westmont, he served as president of Spring Arbor University in Michigan for seven years.

Beebe earned his bachelor’s degree at George Fox University in Oregon. He received master’s degrees in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary, in philosophy of religion and theology from Claremont Graduate University and in business administration in strategic management from the Peter F. Drucker School at Claremont Graduate University. He completed his doctorate in philosophy of religion and theology at Claremont Graduate University in 1997.

An active scholar, Beebe has published numerous articles and edited several publications. With Richard Foster, he co-authored “Longing for God: Seven Paths of Christian Devotion,” released in April.

In addition to joining the Santa Barbara Symphony board, Beebe serves on the boards of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities, the Christian College Consortium, Santa Barbara County United Way and Santa Barbara Partners in Education.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.