Rumble Art Seeking Contemporary Artists for 2010 Fair

'Sex and politics' will be the theme for next year's fair, to be held Feb. 4-14

By Amy Dozier | July 29, 2009 | 8:25 p.m.

Rumble Art will present its second annual international contemporary art fair Feb. 4-14, 2010, in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Rumble Art creates an arena that showcases innovative and emerging national and international artists while preserving a focus on local talents. In January, the fair brought in more than 3,000 visitors to view artists from New York to San Francisco and Macedonia to Buenos Aires in the fields of painting, sculpture, installation, photography, film and digital multimedia.

In preparation for next year’s fair, the organization is looking both near and abroad to select the most groundbreaking and thought-provoking contemporary artists. The inspiration for Rumble’s name stems from the desire to create a “rumble” throughout the Santa Barbara community and beyond, thus the founders of Rumble are developing the 2010 fair around the theme of “sex and politics.”

Confirmed for February are Nashville-based artist Dooby Tomkins, Santa Barbara artists Morris Bear Squire and Clinton Kyle Hollister, and Los Angeles photographer Elaine Chen-Fernandez. Rumble creators hope to inspire both criticism and thought in a new dialogue regarding the state of art and world affairs.

Ultimately, the founders of Rumble believe that art has the ability to foster ideas and promote social change, thus one of the many goals of its members is to give back to the community. In a growing tradition, proceeds from February’s fair will go toward the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara to benefit those who have been affected by the recent fires.

Rumble Art is seeking artist submissions. For more information, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Amy Dozier is the director of social media for Rumble Art.

