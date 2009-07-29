Santa Barbara Author Wins Writing Contest

Santa Barbara author Robin Tiffney has won first place in the CrossTIME Short Science Fiction Contest.

Her story, “Number Seven,” will be featured along with stories from 15 other authors in the “CrossTIME Science Fiction Anthology, Vol. VIII.”

Tiffney’s first attempt to write a book, “Chickens and Their Diseases,” was at age 7 while her family lived in Nigeria. Ever since, she has had a compulsive writing style, writing about anything whenever and wherever she could. Tiffney paints under the name of Robin Gowen.

“To round out life in California, I have a rambunctious garden, a husband who is a paleobotanist and corrects the science in my stories and my paintings, and a teenage daughter who also loves to write, and thinks her mother is a luddite when it comes to things electronic,” Tiffney said.

Tiffney was the winner of the 2008 Noozhawk Fiction Contest held in conjunction with last year’s Santa Barbara Writers Conference.

The CrossTIME anthologies feature science fiction, fantasy and urban fantasy stories of less than 7,500 words that demonstrate the best of the human spirit. This year’s submissions were received from around the globe.

Authors of all ages are encouraged to submit their original works to the annual contest. Click here for guidelines, or send a self-address stamped No. 10 envelope to Crossquarter, P.O. Box 23749, Santa Fe, N.M. 87502.

— Therese Francis represents the Crossquarter Publishing Group.