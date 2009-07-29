Traffic Video Camera Activated on Highway 101 at Las Positas Road

Caltrans has posted an additional video camera of real-time traffic conditions to its District 5 Web page. The newest camera has been activated for Highway 101 at Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara County.
The following cameras will be added soon:
» Highway 58 near Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County
» Highway 1 at the northbound Morrissey Boulevard off-ramp in Santa Cruz County
There are three active cameras in Pismo Beach and one in Paso Robles, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo. Santa Barbara County has two other active cameras.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.