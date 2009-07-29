United Boys & Girls Clubs Announces Leadership Changes

Michael Rattray is named CEO, and John Balch is the new board president

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has named Michael Rattray as CEO and John Balch as president of the Board of Directors.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Rattray has held leadership positions in business administration for national defense contractor Raytheon in a career that spanned more than 30 years.

Additionally, Rattray has served on the United Boys & Girls Clubs board of directors and is active with United Way and Partners in Education.

Balch is the general manager of Rancheros Visitadores, and longtime board member and supporter of all Boys & Girls Clubs in the county for more than 30 years.

“We are thrilled to have new quality leadership in Michael and John,” said Jeff Henley, a local resident and chairman of Oracle Corporation who serves on the Boys & Girls Club National Board of Directors.

“Both are passionate about developing today’s youth into tomorrow’s leaders — the ultimate goal of the Boys and Girls Clubs across America.”

— Karen May represents United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.