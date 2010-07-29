Ballot Measures On the Table at Chamber Luncheon

The next Issue and Policy Roundtable of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will take a look at ballot measures being voted on in the November election.
The forum will be held from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.
A variety of speakers will discuss the measures and what they mean for California and the Goleta Valley. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and comments.
The cost to attend the event is $20, which includes lunch. Click here to register online.