Choir at CSU Channel Islands Offers Community Audition

The Channel Islands Choral Association, a community group working in partnership with CSU Channel Islands, is readying for a new season of concerts and community choral performances.

When the choir began in 2004, it was offered as a class through CI’s Performing Arts Program, with support from CICA. This year, the choir will be under the joint sponsorship of CI and CICA. Rehearsals, which in past years took place off campus, will be moved to a campus location, making it easier for more students to participate.

Joan Rust, president of CICA, said the choir is open to students, CI faculty and staff, and members of the community.

“We have had many opportunities over the years to perform extraordinary music, many major oratorios as well as music from around the world,” she said. “Membership in the choir is free to students, and membership for community members is $75, which covers costs incurred by the choir. If people love music and love to sing, we encourage them to audition, because we don’t think they’ll find another opportunity to perform the kind of music with the kind of leadership that this group offers.”

Dr. KuanFen Liu is the artistic director of the Channel Islands Choral Association, a member of CI’s music faculty and the conductor of the CSU Channel Islands Choir. She and her choir perform their own concerts and make many appearances at different community venues. Last year, they provided Christmas caroling at the Camarillo Outlet Mall. They have sung at various charitable events, in chamber orchestra performances and at civic events, and there is talk this year of a holiday concert organized by the Camarillo Arts Council.

Many of the former student members of the choir have graduated and continue to perform with the choir as community members. Kristen Cover, having heard about the choir while a student at Oxnard High School, was quick to audition when she entered CI as a student. She was so involved she became a member of the CICA Board while a student at CI. Having graduated in spring 2010, she continues to sing with the choir.

Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2304 Antonio Ave. in Camarillo. Auditions, by appointment only, must be booked with Liu at 805.278.0375.

For information about the choir and involvement opportunities, call Rust at 805.484.6601.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communications and marketing for California State University Channel Islands.