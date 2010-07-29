Financial Advisor Ross Adams Joins Crowell, Weedon & Co.

He reunites with a longtime colleague at the Santa Barbara firm

Crowell, Weedon & Co. in Santa Barbara has welcomed financial adviser Ross Adams to the firm.

Adams began his career in the financial services industry in 1970 with Thomson McKinnon Auchincloss in Santa Barbara.

Adams spent 20 years as a broker at Smith Barney in Santa Barbara until coming on board at Crowell Weedon, where he joins longtime colleague Alan Griffin, to serve the personal financial needs of their clients, building secure financial futures through long-term, balanced investing for income and appreciation.

Adams graduated from UCSB in 1966 and served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1966-69. He retired as a commander from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1986.

He actively supports the Santa Barbara nonprofit community, and serves on the board of directors of Hillside House and the LaVista Foundation, and his hobbies include cycling and triathlon competitions.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. is one of the largest independent investment firms in the western United States, with about $8 billion in client assets. The firm has branches throughout Southern California, and has been serving as financial advisers to individuals, families and many leading businesses since 1932.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.