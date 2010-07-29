GilbART Sale a Benefit for Speaking of Stories
All of the pieces, by Steven Gilbar, will be priced at $40
By Speaking of Stories | July 29, 2010 | 6:30 p.m.
Head to 1-A W. Cannon Perdido St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, July 31, a blowout GilbART sale.
All pieces, by Steven Gilbar, are priced to move at the bargain rate of $40 each.
Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Speaking of Stories.
