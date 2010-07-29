Nominations Being Accepted for Community’s Man and Woman of Year

The winners, recognized for their volunteerism, will be announced at a dinner and gala on Sept. 30

The Santa Barbara Foundation and KEYT invite nominations for the Man and Woman of the Year, one of the city’s most prestigious awards.

The important community award highlights the spirit of volunteerism by honoring those who have made significant and positive impacts on the community through their volunteer efforts.

There are many in the community who give generously of their time and talent to important causes. This annual event celebrates everyone while also highlighting the work of one man and one woman who embody this powerful message through their exemplary volunteer efforts, involvement and contributions.

Recent past winners include Léni Fé Bland, Marshall Rose, Susan Gulbransen, Peter MacDougall and Sue Adams.

Click here for nomination criteria and forms, or call the Santa Barbara Foundation at 805.963.1873 to receive a form by mail. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20.

All nominations will be kept confidential, and the Man and Woman of the Year will be revealed at a dinner and gala affair at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara at 6 p.m. Sept. 30.

Mark your calendar, save the date and please join us!

— Alixe Mattingly is the vice president of communications for the Santa Barbara Foundation.