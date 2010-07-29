Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:14 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Nico Vega, Sweethead Share Intimate Concert

The bands play big for a small crowd at Velvet Jones

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | July 29, 2010 | 7:48 p.m.

Major acts and venues across the musical spectrum have had to pair down or cancel shows this summer because of the economy. Case in point: For the same price as a 2-D movie ticket, fans had the opportunity to see two great bands recently at Velvet Jones nightclub. Although Nico Vega and Sweethead arrived in Santa Barbara amid great reviews and much hype, the turnout for the show didn’t include enough people to fill a city bus.

But in a testament to their professionalism, both bands made light of the small crowd and proceeded to play enthusiastic sets for the fortunate few in attendance.

Nico Vega of Los Angeles played a blistering opening set for the small crowd. Guitarist Richard Koehler and drummer Dan Epand played ferociously in the two-piece popular contemporary style associated with bands such as White Stripes and Black Keys. But there is another European flavored element added to their musical equation, with the addition of frenetic lead singer Aja Volkman.

An explosive powerhouse of energy, Volkman prances, dances, jumps and writhes on the stage while wailing her wistful lyrics. Often compared to passionate old-school crooners such as Jim Morrison or Janis Joplin in delivery style, she appears as a perfect juxtaposition to monomaniacal drummer Epand and guitar-synthesizer guru Koehler. The latter, utilizing a vast array of foot pedals and dials, creates a wall of sound, channeled through his guitar.

The band has a heady description of the meaning of the name Nico Vega on their Facebook page. Suffice it to say, the group is extremely passionate about their music, lyrics and live performances. Their noncommercial delivery of songs may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the band has generated a strong loyal base of music fans looking for a fresh new sound.

The group did not disappoint the small crowd at the Santa Barbara club, laughing and joking with the audience in between a full set of explosive songs.

Sweethead was hit with the crowd, even bantering between songs
Sweethead was hit with the crowd, even bantering between songs. (L. Paul Mann photo)

By the time Southern California rockers Sweethead hit the stage, just before midnight on a work night, the audience had dwindled to a handful of people. But the band, much like their predecessor, Nico Vega, were in good spirits and played a powerful set despite the lack of an audience.

The new band, led by lead guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen (most notably of Queens of the Stone Age fame) and lead singer Serrina Sims, bantered with the audience one on one between songs. Sims ventured about the club during songs, singing to individual fans and even climbing up and hanging off the upstairs balcony for a few tunes.

Another powerhouse of frantic movement, Sims didn’t have quite the spastic energy of Volkman, but what she lacked in frenetic energy compared with Volkman she made up for with a more powerful blues-tinged voice, with a characteristic Kim Carnes-like raspy flavor. The band sounded like Queens of the Stone Age, with intense guitar-laden jams dominating most every song. Appearing in dark suits in the sweltering summer heat of a small club scene, the band looked and sounded like a close-knit group of veteran musicians, belying their short time together.

Sweethead, who took their name from a 1972 song by David Bowie, is Van Leeuwen’s favorite pet project, which takes a back seat only to his work with Queens of the Stone Age. But with lead player Josh Homme heavily involved with a massive “Them Crooked Vultures” tour, it is a good opportunity to catch a live performance of Sweethead before they go back into hibernation.

Velvet Jones has some great shows coming up, including a show by The Donnas during Fiesta, starting Aug. 4. Click here for more information.

If more people don’t support local live music events during these recessionary times, they could see the demise of some of their favorite small venues. Go see live bands!

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 