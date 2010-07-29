Paul Mann: Nico Vega, Sweethead Share Intimate Concert

Major acts and venues across the musical spectrum have had to pair down or cancel shows this summer because of the economy. Case in point: For the same price as a 2-D movie ticket, fans had the opportunity to see two great bands recently at Velvet Jones nightclub. Although Nico Vega and Sweethead arrived in Santa Barbara amid great reviews and much hype, the turnout for the show didn’t include enough people to fill a city bus.

But in a testament to their professionalism, both bands made light of the small crowd and proceeded to play enthusiastic sets for the fortunate few in attendance.

Nico Vega of Los Angeles played a blistering opening set for the small crowd. Guitarist Richard Koehler and drummer Dan Epand played ferociously in the two-piece popular contemporary style associated with bands such as White Stripes and Black Keys. But there is another European flavored element added to their musical equation, with the addition of frenetic lead singer Aja Volkman.

An explosive powerhouse of energy, Volkman prances, dances, jumps and writhes on the stage while wailing her wistful lyrics. Often compared to passionate old-school crooners such as Jim Morrison or Janis Joplin in delivery style, she appears as a perfect juxtaposition to monomaniacal drummer Epand and guitar-synthesizer guru Koehler. The latter, utilizing a vast array of foot pedals and dials, creates a wall of sound, channeled through his guitar.

The band has a heady description of the meaning of the name Nico Vega on their Facebook page. Suffice it to say, the group is extremely passionate about their music, lyrics and live performances. Their noncommercial delivery of songs may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the band has generated a strong loyal base of music fans looking for a fresh new sound.

The group did not disappoint the small crowd at the Santa Barbara club, laughing and joking with the audience in between a full set of explosive songs.

By the time Southern California rockers Sweethead hit the stage, just before midnight on a work night, the audience had dwindled to a handful of people. But the band, much like their predecessor, Nico Vega, were in good spirits and played a powerful set despite the lack of an audience.

The new band, led by lead guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen (most notably of Queens of the Stone Age fame) and lead singer Serrina Sims, bantered with the audience one on one between songs. Sims ventured about the club during songs, singing to individual fans and even climbing up and hanging off the upstairs balcony for a few tunes.

Another powerhouse of frantic movement, Sims didn’t have quite the spastic energy of Volkman, but what she lacked in frenetic energy compared with Volkman she made up for with a more powerful blues-tinged voice, with a characteristic Kim Carnes-like raspy flavor. The band sounded like Queens of the Stone Age, with intense guitar-laden jams dominating most every song. Appearing in dark suits in the sweltering summer heat of a small club scene, the band looked and sounded like a close-knit group of veteran musicians, belying their short time together.

Sweethead, who took their name from a 1972 song by David Bowie, is Van Leeuwen’s favorite pet project, which takes a back seat only to his work with Queens of the Stone Age. But with lead player Josh Homme heavily involved with a massive “Them Crooked Vultures” tour, it is a good opportunity to catch a live performance of Sweethead before they go back into hibernation.

Velvet Jones has some great shows coming up, including a show by The Donnas during Fiesta, starting Aug. 4. Click here for more information.

If more people don’t support local live music events during these recessionary times, they could see the demise of some of their favorite small venues. Go see live bands!

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.