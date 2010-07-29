Santa Barbara Transient Accused of Attempted Rape

A woman is attacked in Santa Maria while walking to a restaurant from her motel room

A homeless man from Santa Barbara has been arrested on charges of attempted rape after a woman was attacked Wednesday evening near a transient camp.

The Santa Maria Police Department responded about 10 p.m. to the 1100 block of Main Street.

The adult female victim told officers she had been walking to a restaurant from her motel room. As she walked past the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp where it intersects with Main Street, a man struck her and forcefully attempted to remove her clothing.

The victim fought of the attacker’s grip and ran for help. A witness called police, and officers were able to take the suspect into custody before he could flee the area.

James Garner Allen, 55, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted rape and kidnapping.

