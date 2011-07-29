Breast Care Alliance to Offer Educational Lectures Sept. 14, Oct. 26

More than 50 local women and men attended Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance‘s educational lecture “Breast Cancer Care in our Community, Real Case Reviews” on July 13.

Information about breast cancer detection, treatment and survivorship was covered, and the presentation offered an inside look at the collaborative approach to breast cancer care in the community.

Presenters included local physicians Winnie Leung, John Blaustein, Kim Grafton, W. Warren Suh, Fred Kass and Ron Latimer, and Cancer Center of Santa Barbara nurse navigator Tammy Stockero, who recently marked one year in her role of navigating patients through their breast cancer experience.

The Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance will present two additional community lectures, for free, on Sept. 14 and Oct. 26 at SBCC.

The Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance is a NAPBC-accredited “breast center without walls” created by an alliance among surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists and plastic surgeons along with the Cancer Center, Cottage Health System and Sansum Clinic to deliver a multidisciplinary approach to women with breast cancer.

— Lindsay Groark is the Public Relations & Administrative Manager for Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.