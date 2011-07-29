Santa Barbara Gas Prices Still Bloated Compared with Other South Coast Cities

The city's average price at the pump rose 2.7 cents in the past week, keeping it higher than the state and national averages

Although gas prices have stabilized in most South Coast cities, Santa Barbara motorists continue to watch prices rise, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Santa Barbara’s average price for a gallon of unleaded gas rose 2.7 cents during the past week, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Friday, Santa Barbara’s average price was $3.874, California’s was down 1 cent to $3.801, and the national average rose 1.3 cents to $3.704. The price jumped 5 cents from a month ago and was 84.3 cents lower this time last year in Santa Barbara.

“It’s good news that Southern California gas prices are no longer rising or are rising very little, but we are still paying prices that are 50 to 70 cents higher than during the summers of 2006 and 2010, although we are well below the $4.50-a-gallon prices of summer 2008,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said.

It’s also below the $4.25-a-gallon prices of April, when California motorists cut back on gasoline use by 4 percent, according to statistics released Friday by the State Board of Equalization.

Gasoline consumption in April was 1.2 billion gallons, down from 1.25 billion gallons in April last year. But despite diesel prices rising more than a dollar, consumption went up by 3 percent, from 204 million gallons last year to 210 million in April.

South Coast residents can find the least expensive gas at the 76 station at 4401 Via Real, the Thrifty at 4069 State St., the Thrifty at 231 N. Milpas St. and the ARCO at 1116 Casitas Pass Road, at $3.73. The next least expensive stations are the ARCO at 1935 State St., USA Gasoline at 636 W. Carrillo St. and the USA Gasoline at 8 S. Milpas St., at $3.75.

In Goleta, motorists can head to the 76 at 5648 Hollister Ave. for gas at $3.76 a gallon. The USA Gasoline on Milpas Street has the lowest price on diesel fuel, at $4.03 a gallon.

The most expensive station was the Mobil at 49 Glen Annie Road and the Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave., with gas priced at $4.29 a gallon for unleaded.

Tips to Save Gas

From AAA spokeswoman Marie Montgomery:

» Watch how you drive, avoid speeding, slamming on breaks and accelerating. These behaviors can waste up to 50 percent more gas.

» Pretend as if there is an egg under your foot when accelerating and breaking.

» Take note of the tire pressure. In extreme heat, tires deflate quicker.

» Carpool.

» Maintain your vehicle.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .