Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:25 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Montecito YMCA’s Proposed Expansion Focus of Community Forum

Montecito Association seeks input from the public on the Master Plan

By Victoria Greene for the Montecito Association | July 29, 2011 | 3:34 p.m.

The Montecito Association will host a community forum at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 to discuss the Montecito Family YMCA’s proposed master plan.

The forum will be held in the Parish Hall at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Road. The community is invited to share comments regarding the proposal.

The project is intended to modernize the facility to better accommodate users and to provide an enclosed gymnasium space for use in YMCA programs. The association is interested in hearing community members’ comments on the proposed project and its compatibility with the scale and character of Montecito and the immediate area.

The Channel Islands YMCA has developed a long-range plan to remodel and expand the Montecito Family YMCA at 591 Santa Rosa Lane, and will submit plans for county review and approval in the near future.

The proposed plan includes the expansion and addition of a second story to the main building, construction of a 5,321-square-foot locker room and natatorium building with an indoor swimming pool, a new 2,723-square-foot child care building and an 11,020-square-foot gymnasium adjacent to San Ysidro Road in the location of the existing outdoor sports court.

The total amount of gross building area would increase from 11,220 square feet to 34,800 square feet.

Community members who would like to tour the existing Montecito YMCA facilities can call Mike Yamasaki at 805.969.3288.

For more information about the forum, call the Montecito Association office at 805.969.2026.

— Victoria Greene is executive director of the Montecito Association.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 