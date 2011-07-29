Montecito YMCA’s Proposed Expansion Focus of Community Forum

Montecito Association seeks input from the public on the Master Plan

The Montecito Association will host a community forum at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 to discuss the Montecito Family YMCA’s proposed master plan.

The forum will be held in the Parish Hall at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Road. The community is invited to share comments regarding the proposal.

The project is intended to modernize the facility to better accommodate users and to provide an enclosed gymnasium space for use in YMCA programs. The association is interested in hearing community members’ comments on the proposed project and its compatibility with the scale and character of Montecito and the immediate area.

The Channel Islands YMCA has developed a long-range plan to remodel and expand the Montecito Family YMCA at 591 Santa Rosa Lane, and will submit plans for county review and approval in the near future.

The proposed plan includes the expansion and addition of a second story to the main building, construction of a 5,321-square-foot locker room and natatorium building with an indoor swimming pool, a new 2,723-square-foot child care building and an 11,020-square-foot gymnasium adjacent to San Ysidro Road in the location of the existing outdoor sports court.

The total amount of gross building area would increase from 11,220 square feet to 34,800 square feet.

Community members who would like to tour the existing Montecito YMCA facilities can call Mike Yamasaki at 805.969.3288.

For more information about the forum, call the Montecito Association office at 805.969.2026.

— Victoria Greene is executive director of the Montecito Association.