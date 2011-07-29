Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:38 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Courthouse Unveils Its New Spirit of the Ocean Fountain

Friday's public event will be followed by a 'Puttin’ on the Glitz' celebratory gala on Saturday in the Sunken Garden

By Daniel Langhorne, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 29, 2011 | 9:09 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation unveiled its re-creation of the Spirit of the Ocean fountain at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

Peggy Hayes, a founding member of the Courthouse Docent Council who is now in her early 90s, received the honor of pulling the ribbon to reveal the replica of the California and National Historic Landmark.

“It was Peggy’s constant and vigilant watch over the piece that helped motivate everyone else around the replacement,” gala chairman Robert Ooley said.

He said the replacement fountain cost $731,000, with 80 percent of the funding provided by private donors. Slippery Rock Ranch, owned by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, donated the 190,000-pound rock used to carve the fountain, and its estimated $150,000 price tag is included in the total cost.

Ooley called the fountain the largest public stone-carved project in Southern California.

It took seven months of work for this piece to be completed, according to head carver Nick Blantern.

Blantern got his start in the stonework by working on the restoration of cathedrals in his native England before moving to Santa Barbara. He used photos of how the fountain looked before more recent repairs to get the replica exact.

The “Puttin’ on the Glitz” gala, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Courthouse Sunken Garden, will acknowledge the project’s donors and transport attendees back to the roaring 1920s, when the fountain was first carved by Venetian sculptor Ettore Cadorin.

“To reinforce the notion this fountain, now new, was originally constructed in the 1920s seemed like a natural connection,” Ooley said.

Tickets for Saturday’s event are $200 per person. Click here for more information.

Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

