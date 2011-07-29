Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:28 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Trustees Vote to Put Serban on Paid Leave; Acting President Named

The 5-0 decision will allow the embattled president to receive her $215,000 salary for nearly 30 months

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | July 29, 2011 | 4:05 p.m.

SBCC President Andreea Serban has been placed on paid administrative leave after a 5-0 decision early Friday from the Board of Trustees.

Noozhawk confirmed that Serban’s paid leave starts immediately, and that Vice President Jack Friedlander is now the college’s acting president.

Friedlander can serve as the college’s acting president for only 30 days, however, and then the board must appoint an interim president — all while conducting a search for a permanent candidate.

Trustee Marty Blum told Noozhawk that Serban, who is paid $215,000 annually, will be on paid leave through June 30, 2012. After that, “we have to buy her out of her contract,” said Blum, adding that because Serban’s contract continued until 2014, she’ll receive payment for 18 months in a lump sum. If Serban accepts a job elsewhere before that, the contract ends, according to Blum.

When asked about the board having to pay twice for the president’s position once a new hire is made, Blum said the board considered all options.

“It was a very serious discussion,” she said. “It took us a long time to figure out what we wanted to do, and frankly, this seems to be the best thing.”

She said she hopes the school can use a search firm and conduct a national search for a new president.

Serban could not be reached for comment.
 
“The trustees were able to reach an understanding with Dr. Serban that dealt with the differences that have arisen, recognized the important work that she has done for the college and honored her contract,” said attorney Craig Price, who is representing the college. “Hopefully, it will be viewed as the kind of balanced result that so many people in the community wanted to see come out of this situation.”

Friday morning’s decision was 5-0, with board members Morris Jurkowitz absent and Joan Livingston abstaining.

The board was in the midst of conducting its first evaluation of Serban under a new majority elected last November. Since then, the relationship has continued to fray and has become the source of more speculation as discussions have drawn out.

The decision comes as the school faces tough financial straits in the coming year. Gov. Jerry Brown announced in January that $400 million would be stripped from state community college budgets, and he announced in June that millions of dollars more in reimbursements would be delayed.

Earlier this month, the SBCC Board of Trustees faced accusations that it had violated the Brown Act by failing to reveal Serban’s evaluation. Concern was raised by the advocacy group Take Back SBCC about the school’s accreditation and stated that the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges will visit the campus this fall.

“When the accrediting commission decides to pay a visit, they are demonstrating an extreme concern about what has been reported and verified to them,” Ray O’Connor, president of Take Back SBCC, told the board earlier this month.

Earlier this year, Serban was named a finalist for the presidency of Mount San Antonio College in Walnut. She later announced she had decided to remain at SBCC because of an outpouring of support from the community.

“More than ever, the college needs stability in leadership in order to deal effectively with the major fiscal challenges ahead,” she said then. “I am here to lead the college and continue our successful and collaborative work with our faculty, staff, students and community. My focus is on the success of our students and college, service to our community and the fiscal stability of the college.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 