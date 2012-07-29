Head-On Collision Caused by Wrong-Way Driver Near Goleta, Authorities Say

DUI is suspected in accident early Sunday that sent two people to the hospital with major injuries

Two people suffered major injuries early Sunday in a head-on collision on Highway 101 just east of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident, which apparently was caused by a wrong-way driver, occurred about 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Turnpike Road, according to Fire Engineer/Inspector Russ Sechler.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, Sechler said. Their names and conditions were not available Sunday night.

Driving under the influence is suspected in the crash, a CHP spokesman said Monday

Two Santa Barbara County fire engines responded to the scene, along with units from the California Highway Patrol, Sechler said.

Further details about the incident were not available Sunday night. Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

