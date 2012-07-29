Rollover Accident Yields Only Minor Injuries on Highway 101 at Castillo Street

Four occupants, including two children, mostly unhurt in accident near downtown Santa Barbara

A car rolled over off northbound Highway 101 at the Castillo Street onramp Sunday afternoon, but only minor injuries were reported among the four occupants.

Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Mike DePonce said the single-vehicle accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. When emergency crews arrived, they found the sedan’s four occupants safely out of the car with just minor injuries, he said.

Two small children were traveling in the car, but DePonce said they were safely and correctly fastened in their car seats during the accident.

DePonce said E1, E2, Truck 1 and SBFD’s duty battalion chief responded to the scene. Firefighters provided medical attention to the four occupants and made sure the car was safe to be towed away.

Names of the victims were not released, and the accident is under investigation.

