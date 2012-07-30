TEDxAmericanRiviera Unveils 2012 Theme, Logo, Website and Sponsors

Locals to get TED-like experience at third annual talks, this year Nov. 11 at Bacara Resort & Spa

I first encountered TED on a Delta flight. Under the free entertainment section, they offered a series of short talks by luminaries like Bill Gates and author Elizabeth Gilbert. Having just read Eat, Pray, Love, I wanted to hear more about Gilbert’s winding journey.

From the go, I was hooked on TED. The speakers had nothing to promote, but rather they followed the theme of Ideas Worth Spreading. Through their varied lens, they shared experiences and lessons with fresh perspective.

Over the past 26 years, TED has developed a devoted following. Tickets to the annual four-day event, held in Long Beach, are by application and nearly impossible to obtain. Wanting to give wider access to these leading world thinkers and doers, organizers began making the TED Talks available for free, at TED.com. Past TED speakers have included Isabel Allende, Richard Branson, Gordon Brown, Jane Goodall, Benoit Mandelbrot, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Philippe Starck.

The spirit of TED has also propagated through the birth of TEDx, which are local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

“Attending TED over the years has dramatically changed my life, and I wanted to bring that experience to Santa Barbara,” said Mark Sylvester, TEDxAmericanRiviera executive producer and TEDx Host. “Via the TEDx program, we curate a compelling event for the local, well-informed and passionate audience here on the South Coast.”

Now in its third year, TEDxAmericanRiviera will take place at Bacara Resort & Spa on Nov.11. Attracting opinion leaders, musicians, educators, scientists, artists and various other thinking people, the program will feature TEDTalks videos, original speakers and music in the theme of “The Unthinkable.”

Acknowledging the value of the programming and the quality of the attendees, Lynda.com and Sientra have come on board as platinum sponsors, with Citrix and QAD at the gold level.

The Unthinkable theme offers a wide range of topics, issues and areas to explore. The day will span from the dark, chilling side of unimaginable events that make way for life lessons, to the bright, thought-provoking side of life-altering ideas explored for the first time.

“Our goal is simple: to change people’s lives for the better,” said Kymberlee Weil, executive producer, TEDx Host. “Our theme this year, The Unthinkable, gives us permission to dive deep into topics that are often taboo, yet relevant to our everyday lives. We have assembled a stellar group of speakers who will challenge our beliefs, our values and our purpose on Earth.”

Signed speakers for the TEDxAmericanRiviera event include a man who had been pronounced dead, has recovered and will share the resulting life lessons; a woman who experiences parallel universes and will show you how you can as well; a woman who will discuss the ecstasy of surrender and why that can be a useful tool; a doctor who questions if there is scientific evidence we can heal ourselves; a man who will challenge us to consider if our best day is behind us and explore what to do about it; a man who will be announcing a worldwide movement that is underfoot; and a woman who teaches empowerment and growth to women worldwide via pole dancing.

TEDxAmericanRiviera.com will also be streamed live via the website and at Noozhawk.com.

Click here for more information about TEDxAmericanRiviera, including tickets, a schedule, a list of speakers, and sponsor and volunteer opportunities.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Jenn Kennedy is working with TEDxAmericanRiviera and blogs at kennedypens.com. She is the author ofSuccess by Design and is a contributor to HuffPost, SheWired.com and ArchDaily.com as a writer and photographer. Click here to see more of her work. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and follow her on Twitter: @jennkennedy.