Two Men Sent to Hospital With Stab Wounds

Two men were stabbed shortly before midnight Saturday during an attack by a group of alleged gang members, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident began in the area of Smith and Fesler streets, according to Sgt. Jesus Valle, and ended three blocks away at Fesler and Pine Street.

During the altercation, two of the victims, ages 18 and 19, were stabbed, Valle said.

Both victims, whose names were not released, were taken to Marian Medical Center, Valle said. One underwent surgery for serious stab wounds throughout his body, and the other was treated and released, Valle said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

