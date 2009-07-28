Councilman Dale Francisco Announces Candidacy for Santa Barbara Mayor

He pledges not to accept campaign money from 'anyone whose livelihood depends on decisions made by the City Council'

Surrounded by dozens of supporters, Santa Barbara City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tempore Dale Francisco on Tuesday announced his candidacy for mayor.

Francisco, who made his announcement at Santa Barbara’s Casa de la Guerra, pledged not to accept campaign money from unions or developers, “or anyone whose livelihood depends on decisions made by the City Council.”

He discussed the future of the city and its budget crisis, and said that some members of the council haven’t set their priorities based on what’s best for the city and are advancing their own political agendas.

