Santa Barbara Riptide to Open World Series Play

11-and-under club team storms through Riverside tournament to earn berth in national tournament next week in Colorado Springs.
(Laura Wyatt photo)
The Santa Barbara Riptide, an 11-and-under club baseball team, is headed for the Triple Crown World Series Aug. 4-9 in Steamboat Springs, Colo. The team qualified for the premiere tournament by besting tough teams from around the Southland at a recent Triple Crown tournament held in Riverside.
Riptide coach John Jensen credited the kids for a strong work ethic and for practicing hard on fundamentals — key reasons why the team, formed only a year ago, was able to compete with long-established travel teams from communities far larger than Santa Barbara. In Steamboat Springs, the Santa Barbara Riptide will face high-caliber teams from across the United States.
The Riptide roster includes Bolden Brace, Carlos Fairbanks, Colby Hill, John Jensen, Ian Kistner, Daniel McKinney, Bryce Morison, Trevor Moropoulos, Parker Rozenburg, Dalton Schroeder, Alexander Smith, Marcus Tmur and Spenser Wyatt. Jensen is assisted by coaches Alden Fairbanks, Mike Hill and Richard Schroeder.
John McKinney is a Santa Barbara Riptide parent.