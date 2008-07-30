Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught in the Act in Santa Barbara

At 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a call of subjects tampering with the exhaust system of a Toyota 4-Runner in the 200 block of Mohawk Drive.

In light of the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts in the city, a perimeter was set up in the area of the call. The reporting party said that a red vehicle was seen parked and running next to the Toyota 4-Runner.

Officers drove into the 100 block of Mohawk Drive and saw a red car stopped in the roadway and a subject walking away from another 4-Runner parked in that block. When the subject saw the officers, he then got into the red car. Officers stopped the vehicle, carrying three occupants.

Officers observed tools in the vehicle consistent with tools capable of removing catalytic converters. A search of the vehicle revealed five catalytic converters in the trunk. Officers then found a Toyota 4-Runner with a missing catalytic converter parked in front of the reporting resident’s house.

Jose Eduardo Elvir, 26, of Los Angeles, Francisco Gegan Torres, 33, of Las Vegas, and Rafael Perez Marquez, 20, of Los Angeles were arrested.

Elvir was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of grand theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, false information to a peace officer and violation of parole. Torres and Marquez were booked on charges of grand theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.