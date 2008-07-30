Goleta Rotary Seeks Volunteers to Help Create Fiesta Parade Float

The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime is seeking volunteers to help create this year’s Rotary Fiesta float.

If interested, come to the Carriage House Museum, 129 Castillo St., from 5 p.m. to 10 pm. Thursday to decorate the USS California float.

Last year, Rotary Group 8 won the Grand Marshal award for best float in the parade. This year’s entry will be covered with thousands of flowers and is a re-creation of an original float in the first Fiesta parade.

Bring gardening gloves and scissors and wear old clothes (suitable for painting). All ages welcome.

Cami Helmuth is the vocational service director for the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.

