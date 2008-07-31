Headed to the Fiesta? Catch a Ride On an MTD Bus

Many Old Spanish Days Fiesta events take place within walking distance of a Metropolitan Transit District bus stop.

This year, avoid traffic and parking hassles and save gas money by riding the bus to Fiesta venues.

See the Old Spanish Days brochure for a complete listing of venues and corresponding bus routes.

Printable route maps and schedules for all the bus lines are available at www.sbmtd.gov. Passengers also can call MTD customer service at 805.963.3366 to plan a bus trip to Fiesta.

Sarah Herbold is an assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.