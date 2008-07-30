Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:12 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Homebuilder Constructs Plan to Sell a Home — Fast

Trudi Carey of The Carey Group says the keys are location, unique features and creative financing.

By Rea Warrecker | July 30, 2008 | 7:55 p.m.

In today’s housing market, an optimistic builder is hard to find. One who is selling out is virtually unheard of, but that is exactly the position that builder Trudi Carey of The Carey Group finds herself in as she prepares to share her advice and insight with Realtors at First American Title’s monthly education seminar on Aug. 19.

Article Image
Trudi Carey
Carey says her new homes are selling faster than the homes she built eight years ago when the housing market was much stronger.

“There are some things that work in your favor in a competitive market,” Carey said.

In her presentation, she will discuss the goals she believes motivate today’s buyer: getting a great value, i.e. price per square foot; acquiring a home with privacy while remaining within walking distance to schools, restaurants and shopping; purchasing a home in “move-in” shape, i.e., one that doesn’t require a lot of maintenance or remodeling; avoiding peripheral costs such as homeowners association dues and high utility bills; avoiding risks, i.e., being able to sell or finance their current home before purchasing a new home; and buying a newer home with the latest design features and finishes.

“It all comes down to being a problem solver, coming up with creative financing solutions and offering unique features in addition to all the standard features included in a new home,” Carey said. “Those things can really set you apart in tough times.”

Before launching her newest home project off Camino Campana in Santa Barbara last fall, Carey put in countless hours of marketing research to come up with a list of the top 50 features most sought after in a new home.

“We are ‘A’ students. We did our homework on what’s popular and what people didn’t like about their current homes,” Carey said. “Then we built our new homes to satisfy their needs, avoid their dislikes and exceed their expectations.”

She managed to include 48 of the top features in her newest homes, a decision she believes played a substantial role in the project’s success.

Carey put together a list of all the features included in her homes, as well as the features included in other new and resale homes in the area to see how she stacked up.

“When you look at the big picture, you have to be sure that a buyer will get more for their money if they buy your home,” Carey said.

Included in the 48 features are items such as a studio rental, private outdoor patios and luggage storage. “Features like illuminated wall niches and two Miele dishwashers in the kitchen, along with location, views and school districts, are going to be the deciding factors between two homes in the same price range,” she said. “You need to make sure that you have the right things and that you are priced correctly.”

The local architect and builder also has advice for individuals trying to get their own home sold. Carey says it is very important to look at your house as a prospective buyer would.

“It’s hard, but you have to put aside the emotional attachments that you have to your home and objectively compare it to other houses on the market,” Carey said. “Remember, that is exactly what the buyer is doing.”

For more information, visit www.careygrouphomes.com or call 805.964.7000.

Rea Warrecker is the marketing director for The Carey Group Inc.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 