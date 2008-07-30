Santa Barbara Foresters 8, San Luis Obispo Rattlers 4

The Foresters now head to Wichita for the NBC World Series.

The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the San Luis Obispo Rattlers 8-4 Tuesday. It was the final game for both teams.

The Foresters will be heading to Wichita for the NBC World Series.

Eddie Siegel represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.



SLO RATTLERS 4 (28-21,16-13 CCL) SB Foresters 8 (33-16,19-11 CCL)

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————- ———————————————————-

Busby ss…................ 4 0 1 0 Siddons, Joe 2b…......... 4 1 1 0

Lytle lf…................ 2 0 1 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 3 2 2 0

Ferguson lf…............ 3 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric 3b/ph…..... 1 0 0 0

Jackson c…............... 2 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 4 0 0 0

Mullen c…............... 2 1 0 0 Keyes, Kevin cf/rf…...... 3 2 1 2

Harrison rf…............. 2 0 0 0 Medchill, Neil dh…....... 3 2 2 2

Nadalsky rf…............ 2 1 1 1 Leon, Kyle dh….......... 1 0 0 0

Wiley 3b…................ 5 1 1 0 Castro, Erik 1b…......... 3 1 2 1

McConkey 1b…............. 4 1 1 1 McMurray, Casey lf…...... 3 0 2 0

Laubach dh….............. 3 0 0 0 Cook, Ryan ph….......... 1 0 0 0

Mott dh…................ 1 0 0 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 3 0 1 3

Smith cf…................ 2 0 0 0 Hale c…................. 1 0 0 0

Moriarty cf…............ 1 0 1 1 Hurr, Michael rf…........ 0 0 0 0

Newman 2b…............... 3 0 1 1 Saint John, Vinnie rf….. 2 0 0 0

Radeke p…................ 0 0 0 0 Yost, Chase cf/ph…...... 2 0 0 0

Anderson p…............. 0 0 0 0 Mattox, Tyler p…......... 0 0 0 0

Burris p…............... 0 0 0 0 Joyce, Chris p…......... 0 0 0 0

Kwasny p…............... 0 0 0 0 Yokubaitis, Casey p….... 0 0 0 0

Edwards, Clayton p…..... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 36 4 7 4 Totals….................. 34 8 11 8

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

SLO RATTLERS…..... 000 000 130 - 4 7 1

SB Foresters…..... 500 030 00X - 8 11 2

—————————————————————-

E - Anderson; Siddons; Rupp. DP - RATTLERS 1. LOB - RATTLERS 10; Foresters 4. 2B -

Wiley; Rupp. 3B - Medchill. HBP - Nadalsky. SB - Siddons; Goetz; Medchill.

SLO RATTLERS IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Radeke L,5-4…........... 1.0 5 5 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 9 3 0

Anderson .................. 4.0 5 3 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 17 3 7

Burris .................... 2.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 6 2 3

Kwasny .................... 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 4 4 2 0

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Mattox, Tyler W,2-3….... 6.0 2 0 0 2 6 1 0 0 0 20 22 3 9

Joyce, Chris .............. 1.0 2 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 6 0 1

Yokubaitis, Casey ......... 1.0 3 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 8 8 1 2

Edwards, Clayton .......... 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 0 2

WP - Kwasny; Mattox; Yokubaitis. HBP - by Edwards (Nadalsky). PB - Rupp.

Strikeouts - Busby; Lytle; Mullen; Harrison; McConkey; Laubach 2; Smith 2; Siddons;

Leon; Cook. Walks - Busby; Mullen; Moriarty; Newman; Keyes; Castro.

Umpires -

Start: 5 p.m Time: 2:30 Attendance: 187

SLO RATTLERS starters: 10/ss Busby; 25/lf Lytle; 9/c Jackson; 7/rf Harrison; 16/3b

Wiley; 21/1b McConkey; 27/dh Laubach; 8/cf Smith; 15/2b Newman; 39/p Radeke;

SB Foresters starters: 10/2b Siddons; 0/3b Goetz; 0/ss Nicol; 44/cf Keyes; 0/dh

Medchill; 4/1b Castro; 15/lf McMurray; 0/c Rupp; 7/rf Hurr; 0/p Mattox;

SLO RATTLERS 1st - Busby grounded out to ss. Lytle singled to center field.

Lytle advanced to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on an error by c.

Jackson popped up to 1b. Harrison struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1

LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Siddons singled to right field. Goetz singled to left

center; Siddons advanced to second. Nicol popped up to 2b. Goetz stole second;

Siddons stole third. Keyes singled to left field, 2 RBI; Goetz scored; Siddons

scored. Medchill singled to right center; Keyes advanced to third. Medchill stole

second. Castro walked. McMurray lined out to cf. Rupp doubled to right center, 3

RBI; Castro scored; Medchill scored; Keyes scored. St. John to rf for Hurr. St. John

popped up to c. 5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SLO RATTLERS 2nd - Wiley grounded out to 3b. McConkey grounded out to 1b

unassisted. Laubach struck out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Anderson to p for Radeke. Siddons grounded out to 2b.

Goetz flied out to cf. Nicol lined out to rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0

LOB.

SLO RATTLERS 3rd - Smith struck out swinging. Newman walked. Busby grounded

out to 2b; Newman advanced to second. Lytle struck out, out at first c to 1b. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Keyes grounded out to 3b. Medchill grounded out to ss.

Castro grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SLO RATTLERS 4th - Jackson flied out to cf. Harrison grounded out to p. Wiley

grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - McMurray singled to right center. McMurray advanced to

second on an error by p. Rupp grounded out to 2b; McMurray advanced to third. St.

John popped up to c. Siddons struck out looking. 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1

LOB.

SLO RATTLERS 5th - McConkey struck out swinging. Laubach flied out to lf.

Smith struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Goetz singled to center field. Moriarty to cf for Smith.

Nicol grounded out to ss; Goetz advanced to second. Keyes walked. Medchill tripled

down the rf line, 2 RBI; Keyes scored; Goetz scored. Castro singled, RBI; Medchill

scored. McMurray singled to center field; Castro advanced to second. Rupp grounded

into double play ss to 2b to 1b; McMurray out on the play. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0

errors, 1 LOB.

SLO RATTLERS 6th - Newman grounded out to p. Busby singled, bunt. Busby

advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ferguson to lf for Lytle. Ferguson grounded out

to 2b; Busby advanced to third. Mullen to c for Jackson. Mullen walked. Nadalsky to

rf for Harrison. Nadalsky grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Burris to p for Anderson. Keyes to rf. Yost to cf. Yost

pinch hit for Hurr. Yost flied out to rf. Siddons grounded out to p. Oliver to 3b.

Oliver pinch hit for Goetz. Oliver grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors,

0 LOB.

SLO RATTLERS 7th - Oliver to rf. Yost to 3b. Joyce to p for Mattox. Wiley

grounded out to ss. McConkey singled to right field. Laubach struck out swinging.

Moriarty walked; McConkey advanced to second. Newman singled through the right side,

RBI; Moriarty advanced to third; McConkey scored. Busby struck out swinging. 1

run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Nicol grounded out to 3b. Keyes flied out to rf. Leon to

dh for Medchill. Leon struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SLO RATTLERS 8th - Yokubaitis to p for Joyce. Ferguson grounded out to 3b.

Mullen reached on an error by cf, advanced to second. Mullen advanced to third on a

wild pitch. Nadalsky singled to pitcher, RBI; Mullen scored, unearned. Wiley doubled

down the rf line; Nadalsky advanced to third. McConkey reached on an error by 2b,

RBI; Wiley advanced to third; Nadalsky scored, unearned. Mott to dh for Laubach.

Mott flied out to ss. Moriarty singled to second base, RBI; McConkey advanced to

second; Wiley scored, unearned. Newman out at first 1b to p. 3 runs, 3 hits, 2

errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Kwasny to p for Burris. Castro singled up the middle. Cook

pinch hit for McMurray. Cook struck out swinging. Hale to c for Rupp. Hale flied out

to cf; Castro advanced to second on a wild pitch. Yost popped up to 2b. 0 runs, 1

hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SLO RATTLERS 9th - Edwards to p for Yokubaitis. Busby walked. Ferguson

reached on a fielder’s choice; Busby out at second 2b to ss. Mullen struck out

looking. Nadalsky hit by pitch; Ferguson advanced to second. Wiley grounded out to

3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Line score

———————————————————————————————————

SLO RATTLERS…..... 000 000 130 - 4 7 1 (28-21, 16-13 CCL)

SB Foresters…..... 500 030 00X - 8 11 2 (33-16, 19-11 CCL)

———————————————————————————————————

Pitchers: SLO RATTLERS - Radeke; Anderson(2); Burris(6); Kwasny(8). SB Foresters - Mattox;

Joyce(7); Yokubaitis(8); Edwards(9).

Win-Mattox(2-3) Loss-Radeke(5-4) T-2:30 A-187

Game: 072908