Viva La Comunidad! Old Spanish Days Fiesta Begins

There's something for everyone at Santa Barbara's celebration, which continues through Sunday.

Officially coined Old Spanish Days Fiesta, the historic celebration has been a legendary part of local culture for more than 80 years. The nonprofit Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara Inc. spends the year planning the celebration, led this year by El Presidente Tim Taylor.

A host of performances and events make up the festival, themed “Viva La Comunidad,” celebrating the city’s Spanish heritage through colorful music, dancing and food. The official festival began Wednesday and lasts through Sunday.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta officially kicked off with a ceremony on the historic Santa Barbara Mission steps Wednesday.

La Cumbre Plaza Flamenco

Flamenco dancers are performing in full colorful attire near Macy’s in La Cumbre Plaza. Fuego Gitano Dance Studio is performing from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The Linda Vega Dance Studio will dance every day from 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The performances are free.

El Mercado De la Guerra

Multicultural food booths, craft vendors and evening entertainment will transform De la Guerra Plaza, across from City Hall, into a true Fiesta celebration.

Vendors and food began Wednesday, and festivities will continue until 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Lively entertainment includes dancing during the day and evening bands, including Spencer the Gardener, King Bee and the Soul City Survivors.

Admission is free.

Courthouse tours

For a live tour of the Santa Barbara County Historic Courthouse, stop by the courthouse mural room. Free tours begin every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

21 or older

The courtyard of Casa De la Guerra in the De la Guerra Plaza has been transformed into Casa Cantina, where for a fee guests can drink beer and listen to music.

The colorful decorations and entertainment are sponsored by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation. Admission is free for members of the SBTHP.

The event is open noon to midnight through Saturday.

El Mercado Del Norte

Especially geared toward young families, El Mercado Del Norte is located in Mackenzie Park at Las Positas and State streets. Vendors offer a wide variety of Spanish-Mexican food, and children love the carnival rides.

The event also features a beer garden, dance performances and evening music with a dance floor.

El Mercado Del Norte is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Admission is free.

Nelson Gallery Fiesta posters

The Nelson Gallery will feature artwork, available to buy, from the 40 artists who submitted entries to the 2008 Fiesta poster competition. The showing is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.

Horse show and rodeo

Riders are brought in from the tri-counties to participate in a rodeo and horse show at Earl Warren Showgrounds, to be held at 8 a.m. Thursday.

This year marks the 50-year anniversary of the event being held at Earl Warren. It offers a variety of classes to give riders a chance to show off their skills.

La Misa Del Presidente

La Presidenta’s Mass at the Old Mission is open to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday. The service will be followed by a garden reception, and participants are encouraged to wear Fiesta attire.

Celebracio`n De Los Dignitarios

For those willing to shell out a few bucks, Los Dignitarios is a beautiful way to spend the evening at the Santa Barbara Zoo‘s central lawn. Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and other City Council members will be in attendance, as well as the Soul City Survivors for evening dancing.

Local restaurants and wineries will offer appetizers and wine, and guests can park at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort to be shuttled to the zoo.

Tickets are $85 in advance and $100 at the door.

Bull riders tour

The Professional Bull Riders Challenger Tour is coming to Earl Warren Showgrounds at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

For a ticket price, audience members can watch one of the most dangerous sports in action and up close. For ticket information, call the box office at 805.987.6331.

Las Noches De Ronda

Offered only Thursday, Friday and Saturday, “Nights of Gaity” begins at 8 p.m. in the County Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

The event features traditional dancing and food from Elements Restaurant, as well as fruit from Albertsons. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to this free event.

Fiesta parade

The Fiesta Historical Parade begins at noon Friday and features an impressive equestrian display. The parade starts at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, follows the coastline to State Street, then takes State to Sola, where participants exit.

The Fiesta Parade, one of the largest equestrian parades in the nation, is free.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado

Enjoy homemade Mexican food, live entertainment and dancing on the corner of Montecito and Nopal streets from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Flor y Canto

Check out an authentic display of Spanish California entertainment from the 19th century. The dances and songs are narrated, and the music features genuine replicas of historical acoustic instruments.

Bring a picnic dinner and blankets to the County Courthouse Sunken Gardens at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kiwanis pancake breakfast

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara is hosting its 57th annual pancake breakfast at Alameda Park on Sola and Santa Barbara streets. Guests are welcome to eat all the pancakes they can from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The breakfast is $6, and net proceeds go to the Kiwanis Club charity programs.

Children’s parade

The 78th annual El Desfile De Los Ninos begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade is organized by City Parks and Recreation Department and features children and their parents in full Fiesta attire.

The parade travels down State Street from Victoria to Ortega streets. Ice cream will be provided for parade participants.

Maritime Museum

For families with children, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on the waterfront offers free activities with the cost of admission on Saturday.

Kids’ Fiesta Crafts will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A Waterfront Docent Tour will begin at 2 p.m.

Tardes De Ronda

On Saturday in the Sunken Gardens at the county courthouse, children will display Fiesta-inspired costumes and talents from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The variety show is free.

Mariachi Festival

The Santa Barbara Bowl will have a mariachi lineup beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Ticket price includes performances by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan, Mariachi Internacional de Guadalajara and Mariachi Monumental.

For ticket information, call Ticketmaster at 805.583.8700.

West Coast Symphony

The West Coast Symphony will perform its 42nd Fiesta concert in the county courthouse Sunken Gardens at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The show is free. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The show will be conducted by Christopher Story VI.

Noozhawk intern Mollie Helmuth can be reached at [email protected]