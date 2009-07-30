El Recepción del Presidente to Kick Off Fiesta Week

The public is invited to share in the celebration with El Presidente Anthony Borgatello

El Recepción del Presidente, a prelude to Fiesta activities, will be Sunday in the Rotunda at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

El Presidente Anthony Borgatello selected “A Tribute to Tradition” for the theme of this year’s Fiesta to reflect the history and tradition of the community.

“This party has been a tradition for at least 60 years,” Old Spanish Days historian Erin Graffy de Garcia said. “Held on the Sunday right before Fiesta, the event was presented by the presidente to thank the board and volunteers for all their work in planning and for the work they were about to engage in during the upcoming week. Sixty years ago, El Presidente Jack Rickard held this pre-Fiesta party at his Oreña Rancho El Encinal at Los Alamos on July 24, 1949.”

Succeeding presidentes held their party at Los Adobes in downtown Santa Barbara. The adobes held specific historic importance for those honoring Santa Barbara’s roots since they were home to the most distinguished families of old California: the Carrillos, Picos and Covarrubias. It was also where the last legislature and governor of California met under Mexican rule, according to Graffy de Garcia.

She said that during the 1980s and through the mid-1990s, the event leaned toward a cocktail party atmosphere, and included a small dance band. For a half-century, it was a party at Los Adobes hosted by the presidente until 1997, when it was held at the El Paseo. In 1998, the party moved to the rotunda at Fess Parker’s and became a gala open to the public.

The public is invited to attend and enjoy a Mexican buffet, performances by the 2009 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta, and music by King Bee.

Tickets are $65 in advance and $80 at the door. Call the Old Spanish Days office at 805.962.8101 or visit Albertsons stores in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. Fiesta attire is encouraged.

— Jennifer Jimmerson is a publicist.