Essay: What You Really Need for School

Shopping for supplies is fun, but there's no need to overdo it

Everyone knows school is just around the corner, which means it’s time to go shopping for school supplies.

Even I enjoy shopping for school supplies. I get tons of fancy binders, 100 mechanical pencils, pencil cases, pens, paper, folders, rulers, fancy calculators and other stuff I don’t really need.

So, when school started, I used one folder that could hold everything. I ended up borrowing paper from other people, and my mechanical pencils disappeared one after another until they were all gone. I ended up not needing anything but a folder. I didn’t use all the other stuff.

If you go school shopping, listen to my advice. Even if it’s fun spending lots of money on school supplies, don’t overdo it — as does almost every American.

— Kelly Biswell is a student at Santa Barbara Charter School.