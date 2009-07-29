Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Light Brown Apple Moth Infestation Eradicated in Carpinteria

State and federal quarantines are lifted in Santa Barbara County

By Steve Lyle | July 29, 2009 | 1:09 p.m.

State and federal officials have eradicated a light brown apple moth infestation in the Carpinteria area. The federal domestic quarantine for all of Santa Barbara County and a 10-square-mile state interior quarantine, both established in early 2008, have been lifted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

CDFA treated the area using pheromone-infused twist ties applied by ground crews to host plants, trees and fence posts following the detection of two light brown apple moths.

“The light brown apple moth is a dangerous pest that threatens the environment and food supply of California,” Secretary A.G. Kawamura said. “I would like to express my appreciation to the residents of Santa Barbara County who helped us eradicate this infestation by cooperating with the quarantine.”

The conditions of the quarantine were met based on extensive trapping results indicating the absence of LBAM populations for three consecutive generations. LBAM trapping activity will continue in Santa Barbara County to ensure it remains free of the pest.

The light brown apple moth is native to Australia and is found in New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Hawaii. The range of host plants is broad with more than 2,000 plant species known to be susceptible to attack by this pest, and more than 250 crops. It threatens California’s environment — including cypress and oak trees — by destroying, stunting or deforming young seedlings and damaging new growth in the forest canopy. The moth also feeds on host plants and damages or spoils the appearance of ornamental plants, citrus, grapes and deciduous fruit tree crops.

State and federal agriculture officials are developing sterile insect technology to combat the infestation.

Click here for more information on the light brown apple moth program.

— Steve Lyle is the public affairs director for the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

 

