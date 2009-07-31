Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspect in Graffiti Incidents

James Fuller, 18, is in jail after a foot pursuit and the discovery of 'BOSS' spray-painted on several telephone poles

A man police believe is responsible for a rash of graffiti incidents in Santa Barbara was arrested late Tuesday.

James Fuller, 18, who attended San Marcos High School, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for resisting/delaying arrest and possession of spray paint with the intent to commit vandalism.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, officers saw Fuller walking in the area of Modoc and Mission streets, and when they began to make a U-turn in the intersection, he ran and dropped a bag of spray-paint cans, officers said.

He led an officer in a foot pursuit for several blocks, but eventually was captured and detained, police said. After noticing paint on Fuller’s fingertips, police searched the area for graffiti and found several telephone poles with “BOSS” freshly painted on them.

Fuller was questioned at the Santa Barbara Police Department, where police say an officer witnessed Fuller use his cell phone to etch “BS” in the wood area of an interview room.

The case has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office with the recommendation that Fuller also be charged with two counts of vandalism.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .