The Fund for Santa Barbara Grant Cycle Under Way

Four grant-writing workshops are scheduled, and applications are due Sept. 1

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s fall 2009 grant-making cycle is under way.

Click here for an online application, or pick one up at 26 W. Anapamu St. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 1.

The Fund supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County. Those who are considering applying for a grant, or would like to learn more about The Fund, are encouraged to attend a free grant-writing workshop:

» Aug. 4, noon to 1:30 p.m., Fund for Santa Barbara, 26 W. Anapamu St.

» Aug. 12, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Community Cornerstone Building, Conference Room, 120 E. Jones St. in Santa Maria

» Aug. 18, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Buellton Senior Center, 164 W. Highway 246

» Aug. 19, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center, Room 1, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta

To sign up for a workshop, for an application or directions, or to learn more about The Fund, call 805.962.9164, click here or reach The Fund by TDD via CRS at 800.735.2929.

— Geoff Green is executive director for The Fund for Santa Barbara.