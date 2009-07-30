UCSB Summer Cinema: ‘Summer Hours’

The French film is about three 40-something siblings whose lives are reconnected after the death of their mother

UCSB Arts & Lectures Summer Cinema 2009 will present a screening of the critically acclaimed French film Summer Hours at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

Starring Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche, Summer Hours is the deeply nuanced tale of three 40-something siblings whose divergent paths collide when their mother, heiress to her uncle’s exceptional 19th century art collection, dies suddenly.

Left to come to terms with themselves and their differences, Adrienne, a New York designer, Frederic, an economist and university professor in Paris, and Jeremie, a businessman in China, confront the end of childhood, their shared memories, background and unique vision of the future.

Tickets are $6 for the general public and $5 for UCSB students, who must show a valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.