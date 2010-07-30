Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Animal Services Offering 2-for-1 Kitten Adoptions

The county's $65 fee includes vaccinations and spaying or neutering

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | July 30, 2010 | 5:23 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has hundreds of kittens at its three shelters and is offering a special adoption rate of two for the price of one for kittens up to 6 months old during August.

Adopters will get two feline companions and a lifetime of love for only $65.

Most of the kittens have been raised in loving foster homes and are well socialized. All of the kittens are spayed or neutered and up to date on their vaccinations. Adopters may also microchip their new fur-ever friends for an additional $20 each.

“This is the heart of kitten season, and our staff and volunteers work very hard to ensure the health and safety of all the kittens in our care,” Animal Services Director Jan Glick said. “This becomes more difficult when the number of kittens coming into the shelter far outweighs the number of kittens being adopted.”

Kittens are very curious and playful, so there are many benefits to adopting them in pairs. A single kitten will get bored and may find entertainment in climbing the drapes or chewing on plants. Two kittens will play together until they tire out, resulting in less mischief.

Visit the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria, the Lompoc Shelter at 1501 W. Central in Lompoc, or ASAP Cats in the Santa Barbara Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta. Adoption hours at the shelters are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Click here or here to view the adoptable animals online.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 