Animal Services Offering 2-for-1 Kitten Adoptions

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has hundreds of kittens at its three shelters and is offering a special adoption rate of two for the price of one for kittens up to 6 months old during August.

Adopters will get two feline companions and a lifetime of love for only $65.

Most of the kittens have been raised in loving foster homes and are well socialized. All of the kittens are spayed or neutered and up to date on their vaccinations. Adopters may also microchip their new fur-ever friends for an additional $20 each.

“This is the heart of kitten season, and our staff and volunteers work very hard to ensure the health and safety of all the kittens in our care,” Animal Services Director Jan Glick said. “This becomes more difficult when the number of kittens coming into the shelter far outweighs the number of kittens being adopted.”

Kittens are very curious and playful, so there are many benefits to adopting them in pairs. A single kitten will get bored and may find entertainment in climbing the drapes or chewing on plants. Two kittens will play together until they tire out, resulting in less mischief.

Visit the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria, the Lompoc Shelter at 1501 W. Central in Lompoc, or ASAP Cats in the Santa Barbara Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta. Adoption hours at the shelters are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Click here or here to view the adoptable animals online.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.