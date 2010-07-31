Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Bob Wilcher: Tired of Not Getting Results?

For better odds of success, think of your workouts in terms of improvement

By Bob Wilcher | July 31, 2010 | 6:02 p.m.

Are you ready to throw in the towel and give up exercise forever? Are you tired of spending all the extra time driving to the gym, getting on the boring machines and listening to all the small talk?

Bob Wilcher
Bob Wilcher (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

Maybe it’s time to give up the gym and do something outside, such as hiking or walking. Or maybe your body is just not meant to exercise.

Listen up, Santa Barbara! The results are there waiting for you. You have to go get them.

No matter what you do, whether it’s go to a gym or exercise outside, you will see no results if you don’t have the right mindset. The results that I’m talking about are things such as improved cardiovascular fitness, real long-term weight loss, more energy and stamina, a better personality and so on.

If you’re happy with walking outside or taking the laid-back approach to exercise, then you better have one heck of a disciplined diet. If this is you, then I know you don’t like gyms, and I know you’d rather be outside all the time.

Well, I think we all love to be outside, and actually, when you have the right mentality and use the gym the right way, you’ll have more energy when you do your activity outside. You can’t train the same way outside as you can indoors, and vice versa. They both offer great opportunities.

For those of you who use the gym and are dissatisfied with the results you’re seeing, then I have advice for you. First of all, life is not about being in a gym all the time. If you can think about your workouts more in terms of how they’re going to help you improve your overall fitness outdoors, then you have a much better chance of succeeding.

If you think the machines are boring, then you’re not working hard enough. If you’re listening to all the small talk, then you’re not working hard enough and not concentrating on your workout. Improvement is simply a mathematical equation.

Here is an easy way you can improve your fitness. On day one, test yourself on a machine for 30 minutes. Don’t kill yourself. Just go at a pace that you’re comfortable with. Let’s say you choose the elliptical machine and you go two miles on that machine in 30 minutes. I know that you can go one mile in 15 minutes because you already did it. So on day two or three, try to go one mile a little bit faster than 15 minutes. It means you will work a little bit harder, but it will be over quicker. Take a couple of minutes to rest and do this again. Now you have done two miles in less than 30 minutes.

If you want to mix it up again, you can do half-mile drills and try to finish them in less than 7.5 minutes.

If you formulate a plan like this, then improvement is easy. You have a goal when you walk in the gym and you get it done. Getting on a cardio machine and barely moving the thing is not going to get you results. Have a focus and stick with it.

Get a heart rate monitor, too. It’s a must. Would you drive your car without a speedometer? I didn’t think so. 

Is exercise for you? Absolutely! I know it’s great that you’re walking with your friends, but wouldn’t it feel great one day if you could walk faster or even jog and not put out any more effort? This is when fitness feels good.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio at 126 Powers Ave. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.

 
