Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Cal Poly Drops Master’s Business Program for Santa Barbara

The Cal State Channel Islands campus, within closer proximity, may step in to provide courses

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | July 30, 2010 | 7:23 p.m.

At the request of the California State University Chancellor’s Office, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s Orfalea College of Business pulled the plug Friday on plans to offer a master’s of business administration program in Santa Barbara.

Instead, the Cal State Channel Islands campus may serve the Santa Barbara market for an MBA program, since it’s closer to the area, Cal State University officials said in a news release.

Students who filed applications for the MBA program will receive a refund of the application fee.

“Our goal was to offer a self-supporting program that would complement and supplement — not duplicate — existing programs in the area,” said Dave Christy, dean of the Orfalea College of Business. “At the same time, the concerns of the chancellor’s office regarding proximity to CSU Channel Islands cannot be disregarded, and we all share the same desire to provide Californians access to high-quality programs.”

Cal Poly’s college of business is named for Al and Virginia Orfalea, parents of Paul Orfalea, founder of Kinko’s, who along with his wife, Natalie, donated $15 million to the school.

Cal Poly’s Santa Barbara courses were to begin this fall.

The college planned to offer an evening program for working professionals to earn an MBA in two years. Two-thirds of the class content was to be conducted live at the Canary Hotel, and the other third of the content to be delivered to students through online content.

The classes that were to be offered were managerial finance and the legal and regulatory environment of business.

Noozhawk contributor Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 