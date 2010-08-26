Cruise to Explore ‘Baja: Among the Great Whales’

Small-ship exploration will spotlight the splendor of the March migration

An AdventureSmith Explorations cruise March 19-26, 2011, on Baja’s Sea of Cortez will showcase the splendor and drama of migrating gray whales that are still prized as bounty even though commercial whaling was banned in 1986 by the International Whaling Commission.

The sheer number of gray whales makes Baja the site of one of the largest migrations of any mammal, many covering more than 10,000 miles each year.

The trip, “Baja, California: Among the Great Whales,” is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau on behalf of the Origami Whales Project, headquartered in Carpinteria, that since 2004 has worked to raise awareness of threats to dolphins and whales through its large-scale public art project, “Curtain of 34,000 Origami Whales.”

This visual statement memorializes whales in the thousands slaughtered by Japan, Norway and Iceland after the 1986 global ban.

Peggy Oki, the director of the Origami Whales Project, will be joining the cruise. A portion of the cruise proceeds will assist this project.

— Jennifer Coltrin is manager of leisure business development for the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.