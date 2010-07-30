Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Land Trust Grants $100,000 for Goleta’s Creek Improvement Project

Funding will help pay for the fish passage portion of the San Jose Creek plan

By Valerie Kushnerov | July 30, 2010 | 4:41 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Land Trust has granted the city of Goleta $100,000 toward the construction of the fish passage portion of the San Jose Creek Capacity Improvement and Fish Passage Project.

The fish passage component will provide a way for endangered steelhead trout to move to spawning areas when the water levels are low.

“This is an important environmental and ecological improvement,” said Steve Wagner, Goleta’s director of community services. “By creating this passage, we can restore the ability of the steelhead trout to move upstream to reproduce.”

The Land Trust funding will help the city pay for the fish passage portion of the San Jose Creek Project. The city will continue to seek out grants from other state and federal sources to offset the project’s overall cost.

“We are very fortunate that the Land Trust granted us these funds,“ said Rosemarie Gaglione, the city’s capital improvement program manager. “This is a great opportunity for restoration and education and will create a point of interest along the creek.”

The San Jose Creek Project, which has been many years in the making, ultimately will provide a larger capacity channel for storm water runoff to flow to the ocean thereby reducing the flood threat to Old Town Goleta as part of the city’s Strategic Plan.

“We are very pleased that the San Jose Creek project is moving forward,” Wagner said. “This will be a huge improvement for Old Town and one of the first steps toward its revitalization.”

The Goleta City Council approved an agreement for final design at its July 20 meeting. The city expects the project to go out to bid in early 2011.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.

 
