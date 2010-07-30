New Members Join Direct Relief’s Board of Directors

Direct Relief International has welcomed Dorothy Gardner, Lawrence Dam, Dr. Angel Iscovich, Mari Mitchel, Dr. Mary Louise Scully and Nancy Koppelman to its board of directors.

Gardner is trustee emerita of the Michael Reese Health Trust in Chicago. She also served as the trust’s founding president and chief executive officer.

The health trust is Chicago’s largest foundation devoted to health-related grant-making within the greater metropolitan area and gained distinction through its innovative design for funding of public/private partnerships, with particular attention to those most vulnerable.

Before her presidency of the trust, Gardner was president and CEO of the Advocate Charitable Foundation, the grant-making and fundraising arm of Advocate Health Care, one of the largest health-care providers in metropolitan Chicago.

Gardner’s experience also includes 14 years in various positions with Rush University Medical Center, last as associate vice president.

She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City, a master’s degree from Middlebury College and a diplôme de littérature contemporaine from the Faculté des Lettres at l’Université Paris-Sorbonne.

Gardner serves on the boards of the Chicago Botanic Garden, Rush University (Woman’s Board), the Family Institute at Northwestern University, The Garden Conservancy in New York and Catholic Health East.

Dam is a partner in Innovative Dispute Resolutions LLC, which provides mediation and arbitration services, and operates his own consulting company in Santa Barbara.

After 13 years specializing in business litigation with a prominent Los Angeles law firm, Dam spent 20 years working for Grupo Televisa S.A., the largest media company in Mexico, first as general counsel and later as president of its U.S. and international operations. He is a former director of Univision Communications Inc., PanAmSat Corp. and Verdugo Banking Co. as well as numerous nonprofit and charitable organizations.

Dam has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Washington in Seattle, served in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer and is a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School.

Iscovich is the chief executive officer of EmCare in the Pacific West region and has extensive experience in health care, emergency medicine and pre-hospital care services.

Before joining EmCare, he founded and served as CEO of First Medical Group Inc., a physician management group. He also served as commissioner of the California Emergency Medical Services Commission and EMS medical director for Santa Barbara County.

Iscovich is a former assistant clinical professor at the USC School of Medicine and a former member of the American Heart Association national faculty. He is an active member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, the American College of Physician Executives and the California Medical Association.

He received his medical degree from the University of California at San Francisco.

Iscovich serves as a board member of Cottage Health System in Santa Barbara and is a past member of the Catholic Healthcare West Hospital and foundation boards. He served as president of the board of St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara and is now an honorary board member.

Mitchel formerly served as director of major gifts for Childrens Hospital Los Angeles and developed the hospital’s Board of Regents program, a blue ribbon group of business, philanthropic and civic leaders whose existence fostered the success of the largest capital campaign in the hospital’s history.

Before Mitchel’s years at Childrens Hospital, she held a variety of positions with the Episcopal Church, most notably as an overseas program officer for Episcopal relief and development. After graduating from Pitzer College, her work took her to Kenya, Uganda and South Africa, coordinating relief and development work and refugee resettlement efforts.

Mitchel has dedicated the past 16 years to family and philanthropic pursuits, including founding the Centennial Guild of Childrens Hospital Los Angeles, a fundraising and public relations auxiliary for Los Angeles Childrens Hospital.

Since moving to Santa Barbara in 2008, Mitchel has assisted with Direct Relief’s “Vintners’ Express,” served on the 100 Committee of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, and serves on the executive committee of the Cate School Parents Organization.

Scully is the director of the Travel and Tropical Medicine Center of the Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara.

In addition to her clinical practice, she is an associate editor for the Travel Medicine Advisor Journal and serves on the Professional Education Committee of the International Society of Travel Medicine.

She was a member of the clinical faculty at Yale University School of Medicine for 11 years and served as an attending physician at the Yale International Health and Travel Clinic.

Scully received a bachelor’s degree from Smith College and a medical degree from Rush Medical College in Illinois.

She completed her internal medicine residency and infectious disease fellowship at Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Scully recently traveled to Chad through her work with the Chad Relief Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives and health of refugees as well as the local population in southern Chad.

Koppelman is the former associate director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center of Orange County, where she also worked in residential real estate for Nolan Real Estate. Additionally, she managed marketing, public relations and bookkeeping as co-owner of a small business.

Koppelman has served for the past 10 years as an advocate for health, education and human rights.

She is active on several boards, including the Women’s Leadership Board for the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Women for Women International, the Aspen Institute, La Casa de Maria, Human Rights Watch and the National Finance Committee for Obama for America.

She serves as an ambassador and program consultant for the Arts & Lectures Program at the UCSB, and she has contributed to Direct Relief International by serving on the Development Committee and by helping establish Women for Direct Relief.

She and her husband, Larry, have traveled to more than 50 countries.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.