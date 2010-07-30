Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:00 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Page Youth Center Plans Spooky Fun with Performing Arts Halloween Program

The fall workshop for second- through eighth-graders begins Sept. 15

By Wana Dowell | July 30, 2010 | 5:30 p.m.

What do Captain Hook, Mr. Applebee, the Wicked Witch of the West, Ursula, a crazed dentist and two ugly stepsisters all have in common? They will all be thrown in the slammer for crimes against our favorite musical theater heroes and heroines this fall at the Page Youth Center’s performing arts Halloween program.

Girls and boys in second through eighth grades are invited to join Page Youth Center this fall for a devilishly fun exploration of musical theater through the eyes of the villain.

Children and youth will enjoy acting games, vocal workshops and a healthy dose of theatrical mischief that will culminate in a “wicked” presentation to get everyone geared up for Halloween.

PYC’s fall performing arts program will begin Sept. 15 and run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 27.

The workshop will be taught by Erin Bonski, who taught PYC’s summer theater camp and brought audiences to their feet with cheers for her production of Lil’ Orphan Annie.

For more information about this program, click here or contact PYC Performing Arts Director Wana Dowell at 805.967.8778.

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.

