Santa Barbara Student Named 2010 MERIT Scholar at Music Academy

Pianist and DP freshman Sophia Zheng is recognized for her achievements during the summer program

By Tim Dougherty | July 30, 2010 | 7:39 p.m.

Pianist Sophia Zheng, a 14-year-old Santa Barbara resident, has been named the 2010 Margaret Monroe Brown Endowed MERIT Scholar at the Music Academy of the West.

Sophia Zheng
Sophia Zheng (David Bazemore photo)

The award is presented to one deserving MERIT participant each year in recognition of exceptional achievement during the two-week summer program.

Zheng, who will be a freshman at Dos Pueblos High School in the fall, was singled out for the honor by her fellow MERIT participants and program administrators.

“Sophia received this award by virtue of her outstanding talent and skill as a musician, and her generosity with her peers,” MERIT Program Director Linda Holland. “She is more than deserving of this honor.”

Inaugurated in 1998, MERIT (Music Education Reinforces Intellect and Talent) provides musicians ages 12 to 18 with an intensive two-week immersion in the academy’s Summer School and Festival and mentoring from academy young artists. The admission process is competitive, and applicants are required to audition.

Supported by the Henry E. and Lola Monroe Foundation, the Cheeryble Foundation, and Connie Frank and Evan Thompson, the program also operates from September through May as MERIT Extended. The Margaret Monroe Brown Endowed MERIT Scholar award was established in recognition of the generous long-term support for the MERIT Program provided by the Henry E. and Lola Monroe Foundation through an endowment gift.

In addition to Zheng, this year’s MERIT students were Aaron Capelli, clarinet, of Santa Barbara; Alex Kim, oboe, of Moorpark; Kassra Rafaie, bassoon, of Ventura; Cameron Wray, horn, of Ventura; Jeremy Corren, piano, of Beverly Hills; Keith Downer, violin, of Ojai; Maya Rodriguez, cello, of Santa Barbara; Andrew Boyle, piano, of Glendale, Ariz.; Harrison Swalley, trumpet, of Santa Barbara; Nicolas Valinsky, trumpet, of Santa Barbara; Edaan Byle, violin, of Ojai; Ian Bankhead, violin, of Carpinteria; Amanda Luan, violin, of Goleta; Elisa Abondolo, violin, of Santa Monica; Liam Burrows, viola, of Solvang; Laura Baldwin, cello, of Santa Barbara; Meredith Urschel, cello, of Santa Barbara; Anna Abondolo, cello, of Santa Monica; Kiri Pitts, cello, of Houston; Dana Christie, double bass, of Ventura; Zelda Grove, violin, of Oak View; Adam Murray, violin, of Huntington Beach; Zach McGee, cello, of Santa Barbara; Tiffany Meier, violin, of Santa Barbara; and Nina Pitts, cello, of Houston.

Remaining highlights of the Music Academy of the West’s 63rd Summer Festival include a bold new production of Wolfgang Mozart’s timeless opera Don Giovanni, as well as performances by celebrated conductors Nicholas McGegan and Peter Oundjian.

The Academy is presenting 200 events over the course of this year’s Summer School and Festival, which concludes Aug. 14.

For tickets and information, click here or call 805.969.8787.

— Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

