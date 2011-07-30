Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:37 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Capps Decries Passage of Boehner Debt Ceiling Bill

Lawmaker dismisses six-month fix as unbalanced approach to default threat

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | July 30, 2011 | 11:26 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement after Friday’s passage of the partisan Republican debt plan, which would force the country to revisit the default crisis in six months. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., has indicated that the proposal cannot pass the Senate, and President Barack Obama has indicted that he will not sign a six-month debt ceiling bill, due to the continued uncertainty it would cause the markets. Reid’s proposal would lift the debt ceiling through 2012, and like House Speaker John Boehner’s plan, would cut spending by an amount equal to the debt ceiling increase.

The House of Representatives approved the bill 218-210, with all Democrats voting against it, but the Senate tabled it on a 59-41 vote.

“Congress needs to come together on a common-sense compromise that avoids default and puts in place a balanced plan to address our deficit that doesn’t just ask for sacrifice from seniors and the most vulnerable in our society,” Capps said.

“Failure to avoid default could bring about economic catastrophe, wreaking havoc on families and small businesses across the Central Coast who would face higher interest rates on everything from credit cards to mortgages to small business loans. And default could slow down or stop benefits for Social Security recipients, veterans and the disabled, among other vital government services.  Default is simply not an option.

“I voted against the partisan Boehner plan finally put before the House today because it would have continued the uncertainty facing our country brought on by the current default crisis by dragging on the issue for at least another six months. We simply cannot allow that uncertainty to continue to hang over our struggling economy, and hard-working families and small business owners, for the rest of this year.

“If people of good intentions are willing to compromise for the good of the country, there is simply no reason for this country to default on its debt. Indeed, avoiding default by increasing the debt ceiling was done 17 times during President Ronald Reagan’s administration and seven times under (President) George W. Bush. We need to come together and pass a sensible, balanced approach that is worthy of the American people.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

