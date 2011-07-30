Santa Barbara’s Greek Festival Kicks Up Its Heels

Oak Park was transformed into a Grecian paradise Saturday as the 38th annual Santa Barbara Greek Festival got under way.

The festival features authentic Greek food, live Greek music, homemade Greek pastries, the Agora Marketplace and traditional Greek folk dancing.

Among the special guests were this year’s Greek god and goddess, Cynthia Daddona and Dr. James Stathis. Daddon is an award-winning on-camera personality and producer, and a top-selling author. Stathis is president, CEO and producer of CelebrateGreece.com.

The festival, sponsored by St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, continues Sunday at Oak Park, 300 W. Alamar Ave.

— Photographer Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to see more of his work.