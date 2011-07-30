Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:11 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Summer Camp Schedule Keeps Kids Moving In All Directions

Rattlesnakes, skinned knees, shark bait, barf and Jon Lee's Volleyball Camp all in a summer's work

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | July 30, 2011 | 11:47 p.m.

She: It was the best of camps; it was the worst of camps.

Z: How did the little Dickens do in all his camps this summer?

She: He had a great time. He had a terrible time. It was really fun. It was really dull. It was terrifying. It was exhilarating.

Z: That’s a lot of emotions.

She: And that was just the first camp.

Z: I think you’re exaggerating.

She: Today, he got barfed on.

Z: I’m guessing that wasn’t the best of camps.

She: No, but it was an excellent introduction to a career in pediatrics or child care. Or being a carny.

Z: I thought he looked a little green when he got home.

She: He also saw a kid break his wrist, and ran into a rattlesnake at the same camp.

Z: I’m guessing it was just a fast-moving stick. The boy has a good imagination.

She: I don’t know. Two other kids saw a snake also. But only our kid ran away so fast that he tripped and skinned both knees.

Z: I told him to tell people it was a parachuting accident.

She: But we didn’t send him to parachute camp.

Z: Just every other camp in the universe.

She: He did go to a large variety of them. One of his favorites was basketball camp. A full week of 12-hour days with nothing but basketball and testosterone. Can you imagine 200 boys aged 11-18?

Z: That frightens me.

She: It was a sweaty, sweaty, gassy, gassy week.

Z: It was awesome.

She: He was exhausted and a little bullied, but he did come out with an improved layup.

Z: Sure, but he still can’t dunk. Wimp.

She: Apparently, he should be used to being bullied.

Z: He’s 5-foot-3 already, and at least 60 pounds. No more excuses.

She: Swim camp was pretty brutal also, with seven-hour days spent in the water.

Z: How else will he grow gills?

She: He had a spectacular bloody nose that, according to him, created some serious shark danger.

Z: He also told me he swam 15 laps underwater, and nailed a double flip from the high dive. I’m guessing the snake was diving with him.

She: The boy is creative. It’s starting to sound like we should send him to writing camp.

Z: It would certainly cut down on the injuries.

She: His favorite camp was Jon Lee’s Volleyball Camp down at East Beach.

Z: That’s my boy. That’s Santa Barbara.

She: I don’t know that it had much to do with volleyball. I think it’s because there were 21 kids from his school at the same camp. It was basically one massive summer reunion.

Z: That’s what East Beach is supposed to be. I’m OK with that.

She: He also has a fondness for the Parks & Recreation Department Nature Camp.

Z: It sounds vaguely nudist.

She: Not even close. It’s old-school. Nature hikes, skits, games, sit-around-the-campfire-and-get-poison oak camp.

Z: I thought the snakes made him afraid of the nature hikes.

She: They do, but he was very excited to be a Counselor in Training in Training.

Z: He just likes to tell other kids what to do.

She: As long as he’s telling them to stay away from snakes, don’t break their wrists and keep blood out of the pool, it’s all good to me.

Z: Not barfing on him should be in there, too.

She: Yes, dear.

— This one time at band camp ... tell She and Z what you think happened by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns. Follow Leslie Dinaberg on Twitter.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 